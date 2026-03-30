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  • Enjoy 3 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 3 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 3 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 3 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 3 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 3 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 3 months of silky smooth skin*
  • Enjoy 3 months of silky smooth skin*

Discontinued

Lumea IPL AdvancedIPL Hair removal device

SC1999/00

1 award

Enjoy 3 months of silky smooth skin*
Lumea IPL Advanced delivers effective and long-lasting results with dedicated attachments for each body area and Lumea IPL app. Corded.
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At least 85% hair reduction in 3 sessions**

Enjoy 3 months of silky smooth skin*

  • 5 manual intensity settings

  • 3 attachments: body, face, bikini

  • Lumea IPL App

  • Corded use

Full solution for face and body with 3 attachments

Different heads for body, face and bikini work with speed and precision for gentle use, even on sensitive areas. The face attachment has an integrated light filter for precise treatment.

Optimise your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Median result 71% hair reduction on legs, after full treatment cycle (12 treatments), objective study on 48 women in the Netherlands and Austria

  2. Measured on legs, 67% out of 45 women reach 85% or higher results.

  3. * When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee