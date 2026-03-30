Discontinued
SC1999/00
5 manual intensity settings
3 attachments: body, face, bikini
Lumea IPL App
Corded use
Different heads for body, face and bikini work with speed and precision for gentle use, even on sensitive areas. The face attachment has an integrated light filter for precise treatment.
Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.
As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.
Awards
Median result 71% hair reduction on legs, after full treatment cycle (12 treatments), objective study on 48 women in the Netherlands and Austria
Measured on legs, 67% out of 45 women reach 85% or higher results.
* When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee