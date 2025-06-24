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Lumea Advanced IPL - Hair removal device

Discontinued

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Lumea AdvancedIPL - Hair removal device

SC1997/00

Lumea Advanced IPL - Hair removal device

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Warranty booklet

  • PDF file, 931.7 kB
  • 24 June 2025

User manual

  • PDF file, 5.4 MB
  • 19 January 2024

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