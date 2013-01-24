Home
Wireless hi-fi headphones

SBCHC8440/00
    -{discount-value}

    Just imagine, no hassles with cables and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with quality FM wireless stereo headphones. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

      Rechargeable

      • FM transmission
      • Rechargeable

      3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

      Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

      ALC helps prevent audible distortion of input signals

      This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.

      32 mm speaker driver delivers high-performance sound

      The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

      FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

      With high-frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

      Choose from 2 channels to minimise interference

      With a choice of two transmission channels your listening pleasure is protected because you can easily switch to the one with the best reception.

      Reduces costs by using rechargeable batteries

      The headphone set incorporates facilities for recharging the batteries.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Frequency response
        9–21,000  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Sensitivity
        100  dB
        Speaker diameter
        32  mm

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Channel separation
        >30  dB
        Pilot tone frequency
        19
        Effective range
        100  m
        Carrier frequency range
        863.0 - 865.0  MHz
        Modulation
        FM
        Number of channels
        2

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indicator
        yes
        Low battery indicator
        yes
        Double PLL
        yes
        Operating time
        +/- 15 hours
        Automatic power off
        yes

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        2 x 1.5 V NiMH R03/AAA
        Power supply transmitter
        AC/DC adapter 12 V/200 mA

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 10895 82215 2
        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Gross weight
        5.12  kg
        Height
        33.2  cm
        Length
        45.2  cm
        Net weight
        3.69  kg
        Tare weight
        1.43  kg
        Width
        33.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 10895 80706 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Depth
        28.3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.848  kg
        Height
        21.4  cm
        Net weight
        0.615  kg
        Tare weight
        0.233  kg
        Width
        10.5  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • SHC AC-DC adapter
      • SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter
      • Batteries

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

