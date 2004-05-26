Discontinued
SBCHC8440/00
Wireless music
Just imagine, no hassles with cables and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with quality FM wireless stereo headphones.
FM transmission
Rechargeable
Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.
This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.