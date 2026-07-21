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All series
Wireless hi-fi headphones
Discontinued
Support
SBCHC8430/00
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Philips Headphones App allows you to take full advantage of your headphones' potential. You can access all the features that will give you the best audio experience from your mobile device.
User manual
Warranty booklet
All (4)
Why should I recharge batteries for 16h before first use?
Why do new batteries have a lower operating time after the first charge?
Why is the range of my Philips headphones lower than stated?
Can I use two Philips headphones on one base station?
Philips headphones occasionally switches off or the sound disappears
Noise during the playback from my Philips headphones
Constant noise on the background on Philips headphones
I hear music from my neighbours on my Philips headphones
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