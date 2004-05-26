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Discontinued

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SBCHC8430/00

Lightweight comfort

Just imagine it, no hassles with cables, and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with a quality FM wireless stereo headphone.

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Wireless

Lightweight comfort

  • FM transmission

3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

With high frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

Battery included so you can use your product straight away

No need to buy batteries to get started. Just drop the batteries in and go!

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