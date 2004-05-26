Discontinued
SBCHC8430/00
Lightweight comfort
Just imagine it, no hassles with cables, and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with a quality FM wireless stereo headphone.
FM transmission
Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.
With high frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.
No need to buy batteries to get started. Just drop the batteries in and go!