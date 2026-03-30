Discontinued
S6680/26
MultiPrecision Blades
Anti-friction coating
MultiFlex Heads
Guard Mode
Get a shave that's fast and close. MultiPrecision Blades lift up both long and short hairs to cut them—and any remaining stubble—in just a few strokes.
A special coating applied to the shaving rings is designed to reduce friction on your skin, creating an effortless, smooth shave that minimises skin irritation.
5 direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements follow the contours of your face and enable the shaver to glide over your skin comfortably with minimal resistance.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.