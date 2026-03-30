Discontinued
S2WT/00
High-resolution audio
In-ear
Ultra-soft silicone caps
Flat cable
High-resolution audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16 bit/44.1 kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes high-resolution audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether you are enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.
Each speaker driver is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure delivery of the most balanced, natural sound. The 13.5-mm drivers utilise high-power neodymium magnets to deliver deep bass impact, transparent mid-range and refined high frequencies.
The semi-closed back architecture, combined with large, premium-quality drivers, ensures greater bass extension, while the design itself is optimised to minimise sound leakage. Front pressure equalisation channels allow for more detailed and balanced sound, which reduces the occlusion effect for a more natural listening experience.
Awards