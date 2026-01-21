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Shaver 1000 Series Dry electric shaver

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Shaver 1000 SeriesDry electric shaver

S1141/00

Shaver 1000 Series Dry electric shaver

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 45.4 kB
  • 10 May 2025

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.6 MB
  • 27 March 2026

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