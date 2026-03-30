S1141/00
Electric Shaver
PowerCut Blades
4D Flex Heads
One-touch open
27 self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.
Floating heads flex in four directions to maintain even contact with your skin, protecting it from nicks and cuts.
The shaver is designed to be a versatile solution that allows you to confidently shave both your face and head
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.