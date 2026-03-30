ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave
  • Fast, clean shave

Shaver 1000 SeriesDry electric shaver

S1141/00

Fast, clean shave
Philips Shaver 1000 Series Electric Shaver gives you a fast, clean shave and good value. The 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, and full washability make the shaver easy to use and always reliable.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Fast, clean shave

  • Electric Shaver

  • PowerCut Blades

  • 4D Flex Heads

  • One-touch open

PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

27  self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

Floating heads flex in four directions to maintain even contact with your skin, protecting it from nicks and cuts.

Suitable for head shaving​

Suitable for head shaving​

The shaver is designed to be a versatile solution that allows you to confidently shave both your face and head

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 