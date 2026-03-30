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All series

  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new

Discontinued

Shaving unit

RQ12/70

Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch
Wet and dry electric shaver

RQ1280/22

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch
Wet and dry electric shaver

RQ1250/17

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch
Wet and dry electric shaver

RQ1260/17

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch
Wet and dry electric shaver

RQ1280/17

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch
Wet and dry electric shaver

RQ1280/21

Change heads every 2 years for the best results

Reset your shaver to new

  • Discontinued

  • Buy SH70 instead

Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

RQ12 shaving unit is compatible with SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx) and Arcitec (RQ10xx) shavers.

Our best shaving system on 1–3-day beards

Our best shaving system on 1–3-day beards

Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, from 1-day to 3-day beards, including flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8 directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

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