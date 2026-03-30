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  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
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  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouchWet and dry electric shaver

RQ1280/17

Ultimate shaving experience
Our most advanced shave yet, the SensoTouch 3D RQ1280 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and the UltraTrack heads shave every hair in just a few strokes.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with GyroFlex 3D system

Ultimate shaving experience

  • UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D

  • 60 min cordless use/1 hr charge

  • Precision trimmer

Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

The GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimising pressure and irritation on your skin.

UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

Get a close shave that minimises skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialised tracks: slots for normal hair, channels for long or flat laying hair and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.

Shavers with Super Lift & Cut Action

Shavers with Super Lift & Cut Action

The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

Technical specifications

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  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 