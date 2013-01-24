Home
    -{discount-value}

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance See all benefits

    Keep a close shave

    Change heads every 2 years for the best results

    • TripleTrack
    • Replacement unit
    Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

    Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

    The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

    Flex and Pivot Action follows every curve

    Flex and Pivot Action follows every curve

    Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    Easy click off, click on

    Easy click off, click on

    Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product types
      • RQ1050
      • RQ1060
      • RQ1075
      • RQ1085
      • RQ1095
      • RQ1051
      • RQ1052
      • RQ1053
      • RQ1061
      • RQ1062
      • RQ1076
      • RQ1077
      • RQ1087
      • RQ1090
      Shaving units per packaging
      1

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

