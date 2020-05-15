Search terms

1

EcoPro

EcoPro20

RC320B1
  • Quality light to get the job done Quality light to get the job done Quality light to get the job done
    -{discount-value}

    EcoPro EcoPro20

    RC320B1

    Quality light to get the job done

    The Philips EcoPro20 is a small rechargeable work lamp that slips easily into your pocket. Fitted with hands-free features, it's perfect for quick inspection jobs and general everyday use, lighting up your work so you can get the job done. See all benefits

    EcoPro EcoPro20

    Quality light to get the job done

    The Philips EcoPro20 is a small rechargeable work lamp that slips easily into your pocket. Fitted with hands-free features, it's perfect for quick inspection jobs and general everyday use, lighting up your work so you can get the job done. See all benefits

    Quality light to get the job done

    The Philips EcoPro20 is a small rechargeable work lamp that slips easily into your pocket. Fitted with hands-free features, it's perfect for quick inspection jobs and general everyday use, lighting up your work so you can get the job done. See all benefits

    EcoPro EcoPro20

    Quality light to get the job done

    The Philips EcoPro20 is a small rechargeable work lamp that slips easily into your pocket. Fitted with hands-free features, it's perfect for quick inspection jobs and general everyday use, lighting up your work so you can get the job done. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hand light

      Quality light to get the job done

      Convenient pocket lamp for everyday use

      • Rechargeable pocket lamp
      • 220 lumen / 2 W
      • 3.5 hour battery life

      Bright gentle light (220 lumen / 2 W) suitable for daily use

      Whether you're in your garage, completing some DIY or trying to fix an appliance, it' always handy to have a small lamp tucked in your pocket. Delivering 220 lumen (2 W) comfortable white light (6500 K), the Philips EcoPro20 lights up what you're working on, so you can see all the detail you need to get the job done quickly.

      Recharge other devices with a useful USB port

      Philips EcoPro20 can be also used as a power bank to charge other devices, such as your phone. Simply plug your device into the USB port on the base of the lamp and it will begin charging.

      Rechargeable battery lasts for 3.5 hours per charge

      Once fully charged, your Philips EcoPro20 delivers bright white light for up to 3.5 hours of constant use. So with occasional use the lamp could last days before you need to charge the battery.

      Small and handy pocket lamp perfect for everyday use

      Small and light, the Philips EcoPro20 easily fits into your pocket. Wherever you're working and whatever you're working on, this handy light will help you get the job done.

      180° pivoting base lets you direct light where you need it

      Need light from a different angle when you're working? No problem. Philips EcoPro20 comes with a 180° pivoting base, so you can easily direct the light exactly where you need it most.

      360° rotating hook for convenient hands-free use

      When you need both hands free to work, simply hook the EcoPro20 nearby with its in-built 360° retractable rotating hook.

      Strong magnet on the pivoting base for hands-free use

      For hands-free use, there is also a strong magnet built into the pivoting base. This is particularly handy if you work with metal surfaces nearby, such as when fixing an engine or maintaining machinery. Simply stick the magnet to metal, and then use the pivoting base to direct the light just where you need it.

      Robust housing and shock resistant

      Even the most careful person occasionally drops things. That's why the Philips EcoPro20 is designed with a robust housing, meaning it will survive the occasional drop to the floor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        • See better
        • Work better
        Product highlight
        Rechargeable work lamp

      • Product description

        Hook
        360 degrees retractable hook
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP20
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials and finishing
        ABS with rubber coating
        Number of LEDs
        4
        Operating Temperature
        0°C to 40°C
        Orientable light
        180° pivoting base
        Range
        • RCH
        • EcoPro
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        UV leak detector
        No

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        6500  K
        Light intensity (boost)
        420 lux at 0.5 m
        LED lifetime
        Up to 30,000 hours
        Beam angle
        90°
        Light output
        220 lumens

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        2  W
        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Battery capacity
        1800  mAh
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 3.5 hours
        Battery type
        Li-ion battery
        Plug type
        Micro USB
        Charging cable type
        Rechargeable
        Battery charging time
        around 3 hours
        Power Source
        Li-ion battery 103450

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        RC320B1
        Ordering code
        05055745

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018050557
        EAN3
        8719018050564

      • Packed product information

        Length
        24.8  cm
        Width
        18.8  cm
        Height
        5.2  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        1
        Weight with batteries
        385  g
        Size
        Standard
        Cable length
        100 cm

      • Outer pack information

        Length
        33  cm
        Width
        20.5  cm
        Height
        27  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        3.103  g

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Exclusive offers, just for you


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          Member-exclusive offers.

          Early access to sales.

          Tips on healthy lifestyles.

          People that are happy to make use of their membership
          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.