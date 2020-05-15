Quality light to get the job done
The Philips EcoPro20 is a small rechargeable work lamp that slips easily into your pocket. Fitted with hands-free features, it's perfect for quick inspection jobs and general everyday use, lighting up your work so you can get the job done. See all benefits
Whether you're in your garage, completing some DIY or trying to fix an appliance, it' always handy to have a small lamp tucked in your pocket. Delivering 220 lumen (2 W) comfortable white light (6500 K), the Philips EcoPro20 lights up what you're working on, so you can see all the detail you need to get the job done quickly.
Philips EcoPro20 can be also used as a power bank to charge other devices, such as your phone. Simply plug your device into the USB port on the base of the lamp and it will begin charging.
Once fully charged, your Philips EcoPro20 delivers bright white light for up to 3.5 hours of constant use. So with occasional use the lamp could last days before you need to charge the battery.
Small and light, the Philips EcoPro20 easily fits into your pocket. Wherever you're working and whatever you're working on, this handy light will help you get the job done.
Need light from a different angle when you're working? No problem. Philips EcoPro20 comes with a 180° pivoting base, so you can easily direct the light exactly where you need it most.
When you need both hands free to work, simply hook the EcoPro20 nearby with its in-built 360° retractable rotating hook.
For hands-free use, there is also a strong magnet built into the pivoting base. This is particularly handy if you work with metal surfaces nearby, such as when fixing an engine or maintaining machinery. Simply stick the magnet to metal, and then use the pivoting base to direct the light just where you need it.
Even the most careful person occasionally drops things. That's why the Philips EcoPro20 is designed with a robust housing, meaning it will survive the occasional drop to the floor.
