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Discontinued

LongLifeBattery

R6L36FV/10

Top choice for low-drain devices

For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.

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Top choice for low-drain devices

  • AA

  • Zinc Chloride

High quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long life

The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.

Selection guide for selecting the most suitable battery

Battery selection guide for selecting the most suitable battery type for your device

Philips ZnC batteries contain 0% harmful heavy metals

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.

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