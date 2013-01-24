Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Rechargeables

Battery

R6B4A130/10
  • Enjoy your device longer Enjoy your device longer Enjoy your device longer
    -{discount-value}

    Rechargeables Battery

    R6B4A130/10

    Enjoy your device longer

    Ideal for toys, torches and other general uses, these standard capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

    Rechargeables Battery

    Enjoy your device longer

    Ideal for toys, torches and other general uses, these standard capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

    Enjoy your device longer

    Ideal for toys, torches and other general uses, these standard capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

    Rechargeables Battery

    Enjoy your device longer

    Ideal for toys, torches and other general uses, these standard capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Batteries

      Enjoy your device longer

      • AA, 1300 mAh
      • Nickel-Metal Hydride

      NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

      Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the batteries almost unnecessary.

      The battery for toys and other general devices

      The 1300 mAh of energy keeps your toys and other general devices going longer.

      Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

      A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energised fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

      Saves money because it can be recharged 1000 times

      Saves money because it lasts as long as 1000 batteries.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Battery Capacity
        1300 mAh
        Battery type
        AA Nickel-Metal Hydride
        Battery voltage
        1.2  V

      • Green Specifications

        Chemical composition
        Nickel-Metal Hydride
        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        Packaging material
        • Carton
        • PET
        Packaging type
        Clam shell blister

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        5.8  cm
        Height
        5.05  cm
        Depth
        1.45  cm
        Weight
        0.084  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        12  cm
        Width
        8.3  cm
        Depth
        1.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.084  kg
        Gross weight
        0.092  kg
        Tare weight
        0.008  kg
        EAN
        87 10895 96292 6
        Number of products included
        4
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        14  cm
        Width
        11  cm
        Height
        9.2  cm
        Net weight
        1.008  kg
        Gross weight
        1.152  kg
        Tare weight
        0.144  kg
        EAN
        87 10895 96293 3
        Number of consumer packages
        12

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        12
        Outer carton dimensions WxDxH
        96 x 140 x 140 mm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        94 x 115 x 19 mm
        Product weight
        0.078  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive offers and early access to sales

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          *

          What does this mean?

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.