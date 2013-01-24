Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Rechargeables

Battery

R6B2A260/10
  • Enjoy your device longer Enjoy your device longer Enjoy your device longer
    -{discount-value}

    Rechargeables Battery

    R6B2A260/10

    Enjoy your device longer

    Ideal for all your digital devices. These high-capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more, you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

    Rechargeables Battery

    Enjoy your device longer

    Ideal for all your digital devices. These high-capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more, you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

    Enjoy your device longer

    Ideal for all your digital devices. These high-capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more, you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

    Rechargeables Battery

    Enjoy your device longer

    Ideal for all your digital devices. These high-capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more, you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Batteries

      Enjoy your device longer

      • AA, 2600 mAh
      • Nickel-Metal Hydride

      NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

      Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the batteries almost unnecessary.

      An amazing capacity to operate all your digital devices

      The 2600 mAh of energy keeps your digital camera and other ultra high energy users going even longer.

      Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

      A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energised fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

      Saves money because it can be recharged 1000 times

      Saves money because it lasts as long as 1000 batteries.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Battery Capacity
        2600 mAh
        Battery type
        AA Nickel-Metal Hydride
        Battery voltage
        1.2  V

      • Green Specifications

        Chemical composition
        Nickel-Metal Hydride
        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        Packaging material
        • Carton
        • PET
        Packaging type
        Clam shell blister

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        2.9  cm
        Height
        5.05  cm
        Depth
        1.45  cm
        Weight
        0.06  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        12  cm
        Width
        8.3  cm
        Depth
        1.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.058  kg
        Gross weight
        0.066  kg
        Tare weight
        0.008  kg
        EAN
        87 10895 95950 6
        Number of products included
        2
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        14  cm
        Width
        11  cm
        Height
        9.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.696  kg
        Gross weight
        0.84  kg
        Tare weight
        0.144  kg
        EAN
        87 10895 95951 3
        Number of consumer packages
        12

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        12
        Outer carton dimensions WxDxH
        96 x 125 x 140 mm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        94 x 130 x 19 mm
        Product weight
        0.078  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive offers and early access to sales

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          *

          What does this mean?

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.