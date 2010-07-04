Search terms

Rechargeables

Battery

R03B2A80/10
    Ideal for all your high-energy devices, these very high-capacity AAA batteries do not need draining before recharging—simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more, you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

    • AAA, 800 mAh
    • Nickel-Metal Hydride

    NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

    Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the batteries almost unnecessary.

    The battery for audio players and cameras

    The 800 mAh of energy keeps your audio player or digital camera going longer.

    Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

    A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energised fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

    Saves money because it can be recharged 1000 times

    Saves money because it lasts as long as 1000 batteries.

    Ready to use

    The batteries can be used straight out of the pack.

    Technical Specifications

    • Green Specifications

      Chemical composition
      Nickel-Metal Hydride
      Heavy metals
      • Cd free
      • Hg free
      Packaging material
      • Carton
      • PET
      Packaging type
      Clam shell blister

    • Outer Carton

      EAN
      87 10895 96289 6
      Length
      35.3  cm
      Number of consumer packages
      96
      Width
      28.3  cm
      Gross weight
      3.32  kg
      Height
      11.5  cm
      Net weight
      2.2656  kg
      Tare weight
      1.0544  kg

    • Power

      Battery Capacity
      800 mAh
      Battery type
      AAA Nickel-Metal Hydride
      Battery voltage
      1.2  V

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      12  cm
      Packaging type
      Card
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      8.3  cm
      Depth
      1.2  cm
      Number of products included
      2
      EAN
      87 10895 96288 9
      Gross weight
      0.0287  kg
      Net weight
      0.0236  kg
      Tare weight
      0.0051  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      4.45  cm
      Width
      2.1  cm
      Depth
      1.05  cm
      Weight
      0.024  kg

