      Perfect three-day beard made easy

      The most convenient way to start with your stubble

      • 0.5-mm precision settings
      • Advanced titanium blades
      • 1 h charge/60 mins cordless use
      Easy to select and lock in length settings, 0.5 mm to 10 mm

      Easy to select and lock in length settings, 0.5 mm to 10 mm

      Turn the wheel to simply select and lock in the length settings you want: from a 3-day beard of 0.5 mm up to a full beard of 10 mm, in precise 0.5 mm steps.

      Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

      Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

      Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness

      0.5 mm precision

      0.5 mm precision

      Set the trimmer at the lowest position for perfect stubble, just 0.5mm long.

      Skin friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

      Skin friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

      Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

      60 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      60 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      Use it plugged in or cordless. 1 hour of charging gives you 60 minutes of cordless power.

      Detachable head for easy cleaning

      Detachable head for easy cleaning

      Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

      Store and go

      Store and go

      The included travel pouch keeps everything together when you're at home, at the gym or on the go.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Battery
        2x AAA NiMH

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Secured length settings
        Yes

      • Power system

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Running time
        60 minutes
        Charging time
        1 hour
        Worldwide voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery Light
        Yes

      • Design

        Handle
        Easy grip

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32 mm
        Cutting element
        • Stainless steel blades
        • Titanium Coated Blades
        Number of length settings
        20
        Range of length settings
        0.5 up to 10 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.5 mm mm
        Comb type
        Stubble
        Non-scratch teeth
        For more comfort

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Charge indication
        On plug
        Easy Cleaning
        Washable attachments

      • Create the look you want

        Styles
        • Short beard
        • Stubbled look

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

