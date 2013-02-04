Discontinued
QT4005/13
The perfect beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5 mm up to 10 mm.
0.5-mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
45 mins cordless use/10 hr charge
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for perfect stubble, just 0.5mm long.
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock in the length settings you want: from a 3 day beard of 0.5 mm up to a full beard of 10 mm, in precise 0.5 mm steps.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.