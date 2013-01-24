Search terms
The perfect beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The perfect beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm. See all benefits
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for perfect stubble, just 0.5mm long.
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock in the length settings you want: from a 3-day beard of 0.5 mm up to a full beard of 10 mm, in precise 0.5 mm steps.
Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra-sharp and as effective as on day 1.
Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.
Rechargeable only. Up to 45 minutes of cordless power after 10 hours of charging.
Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.
Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.
We back this Philips trimmer with a 2 year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it's compatible with all worldwide voltages.
Cutting system
Accessories
Create the look you want
Power system
Design
Ease of use
Service