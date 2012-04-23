Discontinued
QT4000/13
The perfect beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1 mm up to 10 mm.
1 mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
10-hr charge/45 mins' cordless use
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 1 mm long.
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a short beard of 1mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.