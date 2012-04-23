Search terms

Beardtrimmer series 3000

beard trimmer

QT4000/13
    Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1 mm up to 10 mm.

      The perfect beard made easy

      The most convenient way to start with your stubble

      • 1 mm precision settings
      • Stainless steel blades
      • 10-hr charge/45 mins' cordless use
      1 mm precision

      1 mm precision

      Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 1 mm long.

      Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 1-10 mm

      Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 1-10 mm

      Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a short beard of 1mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps.

      Get a perfect but protective trim

      Get a perfect but protective trim

      The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

      Skin friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

      Skin friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

      Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.

      Up to 45 minutes of cordless use after 10 hours' charging

      Up to 45 minutes of cordless use after 10 hours' charging

      Rechargeable only. Up to 45 minutes of cordless power after 10 hours of charging.

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

      Detachable head for easy cleaning

      Detachable head for easy cleaning

      Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Battery
        1 x AAA NiMH

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Secured length settings
        Yes

      • Power system

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Running time
        Up to 45 minutes
        Charging time
        10 hours
        Worldwide voltage
        100-240 V

      • Design

        Handle
        Easy grip

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32 mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Number of length settings
        10
        Range of length settings
        1 up to 10 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        by 1 mm
        Comb type
        Stubble
        Non-scratch teeth
        For more comfort

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Charge indication
        On plug
        Easy Cleaning
        Washable attachments

      • Create the look you want

        Styles
        Short beard

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

