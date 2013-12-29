Discontinued
QS6141/33
Create your style
Create your style with the Philips Styleshaver. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended beard styler and shaver has everything you need to create any style from perfect stubble, a styled beard or a clean shave.
0.5 mm intervals
Dual sided trimmer
50 mins' cordless use/4-hr charge
Dual foil shaver
The full metal trimmer (32 mm) and the comb with 12 adjustable length settings makes it easy to get exactly the beard length you want. Lock in your perfect length setting with the zoom wheel. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.
The new dual foil shaver makes it easy to shave around your style. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.
Take off the adjustable comb and there's a full metal, dual sided trimmer underneath. Use the 32-mm side for a high-performance trim and the 15-mm side for precise detailing work in those hard to reach places. The rounded tips ensure a smooth touch to your skin. The finer cutting elements deliver a close trim with perfect results — excellent for small details or areas like under your nose or around your mouth.