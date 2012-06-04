Discontinued
QS6140/32
Express your style
Create the exact look you want with Styleshaver. With just a flip of the wrist,this dual-ended electric beard trimmer and styler has everything you need to create a perfect beard style, 3-day beard, or a clean shave, even on tough beards
Pro
A full-size (32-mm) Philips beard and stubble trimmer with 12 adjustable length settings from 0.5 mm to 10 mm makes it easy to get exactly the length you want. Turn the wheel to lock in your perfect length setting. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.
Take off the adjustable length comb, and there's a reversible precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32 mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there is a 15 mm wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and its small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.
The dual foil shaver makes it easy to clean up stubble around your beard, even on your neck. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.
Awards