OneBlade Pro

Face and Body

QP6650/30
  Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

    Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
      • 14-length precision comb
      • Wet and Dry use
      • LED digital display
      Unique OneBlade technology

      The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200 x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

      Trim it down

      Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style. Trim your body hair in any direction with the click-on body comb (3 mm).

      Edge it up

      Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

      Shave it off

      OneBlade does not shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and easily shave off any length of hair on your face or body. Includes two blades - one for face and one for body.

      Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

      Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

      Easily trim in any direction (3 mm)

      Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.

      Precision trimming comb has 14 length settings (0.4 to 10 mm)

      The versatile precision trimming comb offers length settings from 0.4 mm to 10 mm, giving you an even trim at exactly the length you want.

      Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

      Durable OneBlade

      The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

      Water resistant: Use wet and dry

      OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, with or without foam - whichever you prefer.

      120 min Li-Ion battery

      Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 120 minutes of constant styling power after a 1 hour charge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming and shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • Dual protection system
        Trimming system
        Contour-following technology

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • 14-length comb (0.4 - 10 mm)
        • Click-on skin guard
        • Click-on body comb
        Extra replaceable blade
        Yes
        Stand
        Charging stand
        Travel case
        Travel case
        Travel case

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Rechargeable
        Display
        • full LED digital display
        • Travel lock indicator
        Wet and dry use
        Yes

      • Design

        Colour
        Chrome
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling

      • Power

        Run time
        120 minutes
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        On the handle
        Replacement head
        • Replace every 4 months*
        • QP210, QP220, QP230
        • QP610, QP620

