Discontinued
QP6530/15
Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
12-length precision comb
Wet and Dry use
Battery indicator
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim to your preferred stubble length. Your Philips OneBlade comes with a precision comb with 12 lengths that you can use to create everything from a 5 o'clock, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you're cutting.
Awards
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.