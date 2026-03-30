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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

Discontinued

OneBlade ProFace

QP6530/15

1 award

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade Pro is a revolutionary hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
See all benefits

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

  • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery

  • 12-length precision comb

  • Wet and Dry use

  • Battery indicator

Unique OneBlade technology

Unique OneBlade technology

Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.

Trim it down

Trim it down

Trim to your preferred stubble length. Your Philips OneBlade comes with a precision comb with 12 lengths that you can use to create everything from a 5 o'clock, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

Edge it up

Edge it up

Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you're cutting.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-3112060

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Disclaimers

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.