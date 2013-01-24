Home
    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.

    OneBlade Pro Face

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • Trim, edge, shave any length of hair
      • 14-length precision comb
      • 1 x blade for face
      • UK 2-pin bathroom plug
      Unique OneBlade technology

      Unique OneBlade technology

      The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200 x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

      Trim it down

      Trim it down

      Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

      Edge it up

      Edge it up

      Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

      Shave it off

      Shave it off

      OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

      Contour following

      Contour following

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to effectively and comfortably trim and shave all areas of your face.

      Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

      Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to effectively and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

      Precision trimming comb has 14 length settings (0.4 to 10 mm)

      Precision trimming comb has 14 length settings (0.4 to 10 mm)

      The versatile precision trimming comb offers length settings from 0.4 mm to 10 mm, giving you an even trim at exactly the length you want.

      Durable OneBlade

      Durable OneBlade

      The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

      Wet and dry

      Wet and dry

      OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can also shave with or without foam - whichever you prefer.

      LED digital display shows status of battery and travel lock

      LED digital display shows status of battery and travel lock

      Be sure that your OneBlade is always ready to go by checking the LED digital display. It alerts you during use if your battery is low, and it indicates charging progress when plugged in. Activate the travel lock to take the OneBlade anywhere you go.

      90 min Li-Ion battery

      90 min Li-Ion battery

      Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 90 minutes of constant performance after a 1-hour charge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming and shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • Dual protection system
        Trimming system
        Contour-following technology

      • Accessories

        Comb
        14-length comb (0.4 - 10 mm)
        Stand
        Charging stand
        Pouch
        Travel pouch

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Rechargeable
        Display
        • full LED digital display
        • Travel lock indicator
        Wet and dry use
        Yes

      • Design

        Colour
        Black and blade silver
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling

      • Power

        Run time
        90 minutes
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Adapter type
        2-pin bathroom plug
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        On the handle
        Replacement head
        • QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620
        • Replace every 4 months*

            • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

