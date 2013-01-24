Home
QP610/50
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    Philips OneBlade Face and Body trims, edges and shaves hair of any length. This replacement pack includes one blade for your body with a click-on skin guard and a body comb. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • 1 x blade for body
      • Fits on all OneBlade handles
      • Blade lasts up to 4 months*
      • 1 x body comb
      Unique OneBlade technology

      Unique OneBlade technology

      The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200 x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

      Durable OneBlade

      Durable OneBlade

      The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

      Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

      Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

      Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

      Easily trim in any direction (3 mm)

      Easily trim in any direction (3 mm)

      Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming and shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • Dual protection system
        Trimming system
        Contour-following technology

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • Click-on skin guard
        • Click-on body comb

      • OneBlade replacement blade

        Replacement blades per package
        1
        Fits product type
        • OneBlade (QP25xx)
        • OneBlade (QP26xx)
        • OneBlade Pro (QP65xx)
        • OneBlade Pro (QP66xx)

          • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

