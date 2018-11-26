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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

Discontinued

OneBladeBody kit

QP610/50

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
Philips OneBlade Face and Body trims, edges and shaves hair of any length. This replacement pack includes one blade for your body with a click-on skin guard and a body comb. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all.
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Compatible products
OneBlade

OneBlade
Refurbished Face + Body

QP2620/25R1

OneBlade

OneBlade
Refurbished Face + Body

QP2630/30R1

OneBlade

OneBlade
Refurbished Face

QP2520/25R1

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

  • 1 x blade for body

  • Fits on all OneBlade handles

  • Blade lasts up to 4 months*

  • 1 x body comb

Unique OneBlade technology

Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.

Each blade lasts 4 months

Each blade lasts 4 months

Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green usage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.

Guards against nicks on sensitive areas

Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas of the body.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.