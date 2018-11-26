Discontinued
QP610/50
1 x blade for body
Fits on all OneBlade handles
Blade lasts up to 4 months*
1 x body comb
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.
Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green usage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.
Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas of the body.
Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.