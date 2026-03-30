Discontinued
QP410/50
Trim, edge and shave
1 x 360 Blade
Recyclable paper-based packaging**
Blade lasts up to 4 months*
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.
Fits with all OneBlade products: OneBlade (QP25XX, QP26XX, QP27XX, QP28XX), OneBlade Pro (QP6504, QP653X, QP654X, QP665X).
Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - appears on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
Where facilities exist