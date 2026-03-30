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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly

Discontinued

OneBlade360 Replacement blade

QP410/50

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly
The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard-to-reach areas — with just a few strokes and great comfort.
See all benefits

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly

  • Trim, edge and shave

  • 1 x 360 Blade

  • Recyclable paper-based packaging**

  • Blade lasts up to 4 months*

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.

Fits with all OneBlade handles

Fits with all OneBlade handles

Fits with all OneBlade products: OneBlade (QP25XX, QP26XX, QP27XX, QP28XX), OneBlade Pro (QP6504, QP653X, QP654X, QP665X).

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - appears on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

  2. Where facilities exist