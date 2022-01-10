  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

OneBlade 360

Replaceable blade

QP410/30
    OneBlade 360 Replaceable blade

    QP410/30

    Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly

    The new OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly than ever. Easily style even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • Trim, edge, shave
      • 1 x 360 blade
      • Fits on all OneBlade handles
      • Blade lasts up to 4 months*
      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual-protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (6000 x per minute) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

      Adjusts to every curve of your face

      Adjusts to every curve of your face

      The innovative 360 blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. So you can easily trim and shave even the most difficult-to-reach areas - to get the job done with fewer passes and greater comfort.

      Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

      Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

      Durable OneBlade

      The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming and shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • 4D Flex blade
        • Dual protection system
        Trimming system
        • Contour-following technology
        • 4D Flex blade

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 4 months*

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

