Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly
The new OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly than ever. Easily style even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly
The new OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly than ever. Easily style even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly
The new OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly than ever. Easily style even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly
The new OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly than ever. Easily style even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual-protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (6000 x per minute) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
The innovative 360 blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. So you can easily trim and shave even the most difficult-to-reach areas - to get the job done with fewer passes and greater comfort.
OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.
Trimming and shaving performance
Service