    OneBlade Travel Case Travel case

    QP401/30

    The convenient Philips OneBlade Travel case is perfect for on the go, keeping your handle and blade protected. It's compatible with the QP27XX, QP28XX and QP6XXX handles.

    • Dedicated Travel Case
    • Fits handle with blade
    • USB-A charging cable
    • One comb
    • Products not included
    Dedicated OneBlade travel case

    Dedicated OneBlade travel case

    The dedicated OneBlade travel case is perfect for on the go.

    Protect your handle and blade

    Protect your handle and blade

    Keep your products safe and prevent damage.

    Convenient storage

    Convenient storage

    Fits handle with blade attached, USB-A charging cable and one comb.

    For your OneBlade

    For your OneBlade

    Compatible with handles QP27XX, QP28XX and QP6XXX.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable parts

      Fits product types
      QP27XX, QP28XX, QP6XXX
