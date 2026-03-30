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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

Discontinued

OneBlade3 replaceable blades

QP230/50

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
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Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

  • Trim, edge, shave

  • 3 replaceable blades

  • Fits on all OneBlade handles

  • Each lasts up to 4 months*

Unique OneBlade technology

Unique OneBlade technology

Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.

Each replaceable blade lasts 4 months

Durable Philips OneBlade that you only need to replace every 4 months* for optimal performance.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.