Discontinued
QP230/50
Trim, edge, shave
3 replaceable blades
Fits on all OneBlade handles
Each lasts up to 4 months*
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.
Durable Philips OneBlade that you only need to replace every 4 months* for optimal performance.
Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.