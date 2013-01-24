Search terms
Get a gentle trim that is high on performance. Blades are self-sharpening and made of finely ground chromium steel, giving you lasting performance. Their rounded tips and combs ensure smooth, protected contact with your skin.
Our new blades reduce friction to give you up to 70% more run time than previous models.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.
Use the full-size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.
Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard and stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1 mm to 18 mm, with precisely 1 mm between each setting.
Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.
Keep your haircut in style, or create a new one, by trimming to different lengths. The hair comb offers 18 length settings from 3 mm to 20 mm, with precisely 1 mm between each setting.
Simply rinse the blades and combs after each use for long-lasting performance.
