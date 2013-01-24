Search terms
Haircuts are always even
Get an even haircut every time with the contour-following comb. The length settings of the Philips hair clipper are easy to select and lock into place. There are 21 length settings to choose from, ranging from 0.5mm to 41mm. See all benefits
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.
The steel blades of the electric shaver lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded tips to protect your skin.
Two adjustable combs provide length settings from 3 mm to 41 mm, with precisely 2 mm between each length. Or you can use it without a comb for a close 0.5-mm trim.
Battery light glows green when full.
Simply pop the trimmer head open and use the cleaning brush included to sweep away loose hairs.
The hair clipper gently follows the contours of your head for a fast, even and comfortable haircut.
Use it cordless or plugged in. You'll have 45 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.
