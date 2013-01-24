Home
Hairclipper series 5000

Hair clipper

QC5330
    Get an even haircut every time with the contour-following comb. The length settings of the Philips hair clipper are easy to select and lock into place. There are 21 length settings to choose from, ranging from 0.5mm to 41mm. See all benefits

      • 45 min grooming
      • Precision: 3-41 mm
      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      High-performance self-sharpening steel blades

      High-performance self-sharpening steel blades

      The steel blades of the electric shaver lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded tips to protect your skin.

      21 locking length settings from 0.5 mm to 41 mm

      Two adjustable combs provide length settings from 3 mm to 41 mm, with precisely 2 mm between each length. Or you can use it without a comb for a close 0.5-mm trim.

      Battery light shows the battery status

      Battery light glows green when full.

      Pop-open head makes it easy to clean with the included brush

      Simply pop the trimmer head open and use the cleaning brush included to sweep away loose hairs.

      Contour-following comb follows every curve of your head.

      The hair clipper gently follows the contours of your head for a fast, even and comfortable haircut.

      45 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      Use it cordless or plugged in. You'll have 45 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.

      Technical Specifications

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41  mm
        Number of length settings
        20
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2 mm  mm
        Range of length settings
        3-41  mm
        Maintenance free - No Oil needed
        Yes
        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
        Yes

      • Design

        Easy grip
        Side panels
        Shape
        Ergonomic

      • Ease of use

        Adjustable guide combs
        Yes
        Display
        Charging indicator

      • Power system

        Battery type
        NiMH
        Charging time
        8 hours
        Running time
        45 minutes

