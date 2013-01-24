Home
Passive 3D glasses

PTA426/00
    Share a truly immersive cinema 3D experience with the whole family. These Easy 3D glasses from Philips feature Oakley 3D optics for the best performance, comfort and style. See all benefits

      Get the bigger picture

      With Oakley 3D optics

      • for Easy 3D TVs

      Better light management

      Reflections can ruin a 3D entertainment experience. These lenses have cylindrical base curvature that virtually eliminates reflections, unlike "flatter" 3D lenses that fail to address the problem. Thanks for Oakley 3D optics, Philips can offer the most comfortable Easy 3D experience.

      High-wrap curvature for best peripheral vision

      These glasses are equipped with Oakley 3D optics, which have cylindrical base curvature allowing the glasses to wrap optimally around the human face. The high-wrap curvature allows more peripheral vision for 3D, hence a more comfortable experience.

      Lightweight metal frame for style and comfort

      These Easy 3D glasses are crafted from a lightweight metal frame. They are engineered with a three-point fit, which virtually eliminates the frustrating loose fitting of ordinary glasses. They have a stylish design with a rubber arm for long hours of comfort.

      Scratch resistant lenses for optimum durability

      The disposable 3D glasses in cinemas are fragile and the lenses are easily scratched. The Oakley 3D optics are made of a material that resists scratches. Rest assured that you are getting a level of durability that comes from decades of innovation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        0.079  kg
        Box depth
        180  mm
        Box height
        56  mm
        Box width
        64  mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 1 x cleaning cloth bag
        • 3D Health Guide

      • Related Products

        Compatible with
        • _PDL7906
        • _PFL76X6
        • _PFL79X6
        • _PFL8606D
        • _PFL8956D
        • _PFL4307
        • _PFL6xx7 (Eu)
        • _PDL6907
        • _PFL5007 (Lat Am)
        • _PFL6007 (Lat Am)
        • _PFL7007 (Lat Am)

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 1 x cleaning cloth bag
      • 3D Health Guide

          • Health Warning:
          • If you or your family has a history of epilepsy or photosensitive seizures, consult a medical professional before exposing yourself to flashing light sources, rapid image sequences or 3D viewing.
          • To avoid discomfort such as dizziness, headache or disorientation, we recommend not watching 3D for extended periods of time. If you experience any discomfort, stop watching 3D and do not immediately engage in any potentially hazardous activity until you symptoms have disappeared.
          • Parents should monitor their children during 3D viewing and ensure they do not experience any discomfort as mentioned above. Watching 3D is not recommended for children under 6 years of age as their visual system is not fully developed yet.
          • Do not use the 3D glasses for any purpose other than watching 3D TV.
          • CHOKING HAZARD - Do not let children under 3 years of age play with the 3D glasses; they could choke on the battery lid or battery.

