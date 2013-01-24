Other items in the box
- 1 x cleaning cloth bag
- 3D Health Guide
Get the bigger picture
Share a truly immersive cinema 3D experience with the whole family. These Easy 3D glasses from Philips feature Oakley 3D optics for the best performance, comfort and style. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Reflections can ruin a 3D entertainment experience. These lenses have cylindrical base curvature that virtually eliminates reflections, unlike "flatter" 3D lenses that fail to address the problem. Thanks for Oakley 3D optics, Philips can offer the most comfortable Easy 3D experience.
These glasses are equipped with Oakley 3D optics, which have cylindrical base curvature allowing the glasses to wrap optimally around the human face. The high-wrap curvature allows more peripheral vision for 3D, hence a more comfortable experience.
These Easy 3D glasses are crafted from a lightweight metal frame. They are engineered with a three-point fit, which virtually eliminates the frustrating loose fitting of ordinary glasses. They have a stylish design with a rubber arm for long hours of comfort.
The disposable 3D glasses in cinemas are fragile and the lenses are easily scratched. The Oakley 3D optics are made of a material that resists scratches. Rest assured that you are getting a level of durability that comes from decades of innovation.
