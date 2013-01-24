Home
Wi-Fi USB Adapter

PTA128/00
  • Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly
    With this wireless USB adapter, enjoy Smart TV wirelessly on your Philips TV. Experience a rich selection of online content on the big screen. See all benefits

      Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly

      Experience media content on the big screen

      • for Philips TVs

      Fast connection with 802.11 N wireless adapter

      Fast connection with 802.11 n wireless adapter Up to 5 times faster than conventional Wi-Fi 802.11 g. Based on the Wi-Fi 802.11 n specifications.

      A safe wireless connection with WPA2 encryption

      WPA2 encryption for privacy and a safe connection

      Plug and Play wireless installation with WPS

      WPS Wi-Fi connection for plug and play installation on your TV

      Wide-range wireless connection with 2 integrated antennas

      Experience a rich selection of online services with the Philips x2 Wi-Fi USB adapter for Smart TV. Simply insert the adapter into the USB connector at the side of the TV and connect your TV directly to your home network. Enjoy wider wireless coverage at home with 2 integrated antennas.

      Enjoy photos, music and films on your TV

      Share photos, music and films from your smartphone, tablet or computer and enjoy them on the big screen.

      Control the TV wirelessly with your smart device or keyboard

      Control your TV in the easiest and most convenient way. Just connect a wireless keyboard or use your smart phone or tablet to wirelessly control your Smart TV.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        0.02  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.11  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        29 x 82 x 14 mm
        Box depth
        20  mm
        Box height
        210  mm
        Box width
        135  mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Silicone foot

      • Related Products

        Compatible with
        _PFL32x8 (Eu)

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • Silicone foot

