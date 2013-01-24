Other items in the box
- 1 x 3D Glasses
- Battery CR2032
- Warranty Leaflet
Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D Ready TV
Be enthralled by 3D movies at home with extra pairs of Active 3D glasses. With high-tech Active 3D glasses, you can extend your 3D upgrade kit further so that you can share a truly immersive 3D experience with the whole family!
Philips uses state-of-the-art technology to deliver the Full HD 3D experience. Active 3D technology uses a wireless transmitter to rapidly open and close the shutters of the Active 3D glasses in perfect synchronisation with what is shown on the TV screen. Action and special effects have never surprised our audience with more depth and reality. Share this unique 3D experience with your family and friends.
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room with the Full HD 3D ready TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080 x 1920 HD resolution. Premium 3D movie releases on BluRay and upcoming 3D broadcast offers a wide and high quality content selection. With your compatible Philips TV you are ready for the Full HD 3D experience by adding a 3D compatible BluRay player or HD receiver. For family enjoyment with more than 2 viewers add as many 3D glasses as you wish (extension kit PTA03).
Available for use with your Philips Full HD 3D Ready TV (see related products for compatible TVs)
Extends 3D upgrade kit further with extra Active 3D glasses
