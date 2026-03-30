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  • All you need
  • All you need
  • All you need
  • All you need
  • All you need
  • All you need

Discontinued

6000 seriesIn-ear headphones with mic

PRO6305BK/00

All you need
Playlists, podcasts, calls—these wired in-ear headphones give you the clear sound you need. They're Hi-Res Audio compatible, too, so you'll hear more when you're listening to your favourite high-resolution streaming service.
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All you need

  • 12.2mm drivers/closed-back

  • integrated mic

  • Black

  • In Ear

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.

Hi-Res Audio. Hear more

Love your high-resolution streaming service? Hear more with these Hi-Res Audio headphones. Capable of reproducing high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, they'll give you more detail when you're on the move.

3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers. Comfortable fit

An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.

Technical specifications

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