Search terms
Perfectly clear
When clear sound is all you need. From playlist to podcast to call, these wired in-ear headphones get it right. They're also Hi-Res Audio compatible: if you're listening to your favourite high-resolution streaming service, you'll hear more. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfectly clear
When clear sound is all you need. From playlist to podcast to call, these wired in-ear headphones get it right. They're also Hi-Res Audio compatible: if you're listening to your favourite high-resolution streaming service, you'll hear more. See all benefits
Perfectly clear
When clear sound is all you need. From playlist to podcast to call, these wired in-ear headphones get it right. They're also Hi-Res Audio compatible: if you're listening to your favourite high-resolution streaming service, you'll hear more. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfectly clear
When clear sound is all you need. From playlist to podcast to call, these wired in-ear headphones get it right. They're also Hi-Res Audio compatible: if you're listening to your favourite high-resolution streaming service, you'll hear more. See all benefits
Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.
Love your high-resolution streaming service? Hear more with these Hi-Res Audio headphones. Capable of reproducing high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, they'll give you more detail when you're on the move.
An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton