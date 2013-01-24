Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Portable DVD Player

PET735/00
  • DVD and DivX® movies on the go DVD and DivX® movies on the go DVD and DivX® movies on the go
    -{discount-value}

    Portable DVD Player

    PET735/00

    DVD and DivX® movies on the go

    DVD movies come to life on the Philips PET735 7" colour LCD display with Zero Bright Dot™. Enjoy DivX® and MPEG4 movies - or free-to-air digital TV programmes with the built-in digital TV receiver. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable DVD Player

    DVD and DivX® movies on the go

    DVD movies come to life on the Philips PET735 7" colour LCD display with Zero Bright Dot™. Enjoy DivX® and MPEG4 movies - or free-to-air digital TV programmes with the built-in digital TV receiver. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector. See all benefits

    DVD and DivX® movies on the go

    DVD movies come to life on the Philips PET735 7" colour LCD display with Zero Bright Dot™. Enjoy DivX® and MPEG4 movies - or free-to-air digital TV programmes with the built-in digital TV receiver. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable DVD Player

    DVD and DivX® movies on the go

    DVD movies come to life on the Philips PET735 7" colour LCD display with Zero Bright Dot™. Enjoy DivX® and MPEG4 movies - or free-to-air digital TV programmes with the built-in digital TV receiver. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all DVD player

      DVD and DivX® movies on the go

      with built-in digital TV receiver

      • 17.8 cm (7") widescreen LCD
      • digital TV
      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

      With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      Support DVB-T for free-to-air digital TV and radio channels

      Support DVB-T for free-to-air digital TV and radio channels

      Expand your entertainment experience and enjoy digital channel programmes - for free. With DVB-T (Digital Video Broadcasting - Terrestrial), you can receive free digital TV and radio programmes in Europe. The signal remains digital with no analogue steps in between, to preserve the highest quality.

      17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

      17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

      The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

      Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

      Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

      This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 3 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

      Smart Car Mount for ease of use

      Smart Car Mount for ease of use

      To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

      USB connection for video, photo and music playback

      USB connection for video, photo and music playback

      Simply plug in your portable USB device to the USB connector on your Philips portable DVD player and playback your digital videos, music or photos directly. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.

      Zero Bright Dot™ screen for optimal screen quality

      Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots was once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used for our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polariser
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        7  inch
        Resolution
        480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        Effective viewing area
        154.1 x 86.6 mm
        Pixel pitch
        0.107(w) x 0.370(H) mm
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10 mW RMS (earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • WMA
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Reverse
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Reverse
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        Compression formats
        • MPEG4
        • Divx

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        WMA bit rates
        32 - 192 kbps
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        9 V
        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x 1
        Headphone jack
        3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 2
        AV input
        Composite (CVBS) x 1
        Audio Output - Digital
        Coaxial (cinch)

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB Terrestrial*

      • Video Decoding

        Aspect Ratio
        • 16:9
        • 4:3
        • 4:3 Letterbox
        Reception-Demodulation
        • COFDM 2K/8K
        • MPEG-2 DVB compliant
        • Network: MFN/SFN
        • QPSK

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adapter
        DC-in 9 V; 100-240 v, 50/60 Hz
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
        Remote control
        AY5506 slim remote
        User Manual
        16 languages
        Smart car mount
        1 pcs
        Included accessories
        Aerial antenna

      • Dimensions

        Product width
        193  mm
        Product depth
        170  mm
        Product height
        33  mm
        Product weight
        0.85  kg
        Packaging Width
        250  mm
        Packaging Depth
        138  mm
        Packaging Height
        228  mm
        Master carton width
        430  mm
        Master carton depth
        265  mm
        Master carton height
        255  mm
        Master carton quantity
        3
        Master carton weight
        6.8  kg
        Packaging type
        D-box

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Smart car mount
      • Car kit
      • Remote control
      • Adapter
      • Antenna
      • AV cable

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.