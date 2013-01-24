Home
Portable DVD Player

PET719/05
  Double your movie enjoyment
    Double your movie enjoyment

    Double your entertainment pleasure on the go with the Philips PET719, featuring two 7" TFT LCD display screens! Plug in the second screen to share DVD/DivX movies or JPEG photos, perfect for in-car enjoyment. Comes with Smart Car Mount. See all benefits

      with a second TFT LCD screen

      • 17.8 cm (7") dual-screen LCD
      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

      With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

      17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

      The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

      Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

      Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

      Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

      Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

      Dual screens allow you to display the same videos or images from the portable DVD player. Simply plug in and mount the screens on the headrests in your car. Now you can enjoy your favourite DVD movies and JPEG photos with family and friends in the back seats easily and comfortably.

      Built-in quality stereo speakers

      Built-in quality stereo speakers

      The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

      Up to 2 hours playback with rechargeable battery*

      Up to 2 hours playback with rechargeable battery*

      This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

      Smart Car Mount for ease of use

      Smart Car Mount for ease of use

      To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

      Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

      MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

      Car adapter and slim remote control

      This portable DVD player comes with an in-car power adapter and a slim remote control unit. Plug the in-car adapter into your car's cigarette lighter to power your player while on the road. There is no need to worry about running out of battery power while watching a movie or playing a game. The credit card-sized remote control is ideal for travel as it takes up very little space and stores away easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        7  inch
        Resolution
        480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polariser
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        Effective viewing area
        154.1 x 86.6 mm
        Pixel pitch
        0.107(w) x 0.370(H) mm
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10 mW RMS (earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Reverse
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Reverse
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        Compression formats
        • Divx
        • MPEG4

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        9 V
        Headphone jack
        3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 2
        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x 1

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adapter
        DC-in 9 V (110-240 v, 50/60 Hz)
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        Car kit
        AY4128 (cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC)
        Remote control
        AY5508 slim remote
        User Manual
        English
        Power cord
        1 pcs
        Second LCD screen
        7" TFT LCD x 1 pcs
        Smart car mount
        2 pcs

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Built-in battery

      • Dimensions

        Master carton width
        255  mm
        Master carton depth
        355  mm
        Master carton height
        308  mm
        Master carton quantity
        3
        Master carton weight
        7.21  kg
        Packaging Width
        345  mm
        Packaging Depth
        83  mm
        Packaging Height
        295  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product width
        203  mm
        Product depth
        149  mm
        Product height
        40.4  mm
        Product weight
        1.2  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Smart car mount
      • Car kit
      • Remote control
      • Adapter
      • AV cable

