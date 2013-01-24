Home
Portable DVD Player

PET706/00
  DVD Movies on the Move
    DVD playback

    Portable DVD Player

    PET706/00

    DVD Movies on the Move

    Sit back, relax and immerse yourself in movies on the go with the 17.8 cm (7") TFT LCD display PET706. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies, savour your MP3-CD and CD music or play back your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.

    Sit back, relax and immerse yourself in movies on the go with the 17.8 cm (7") TFT LCD display PET706. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies, savour your MP3-CD and CD music or play back your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.

    Sit back, relax and immerse yourself in movies on the go with the 17.8 cm (7") TFT LCD display PET706. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies, savour your MP3-CD and CD music or play back your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.

    Sit back, relax and immerse yourself in movies on the go with the 17.8 cm (7") TFT LCD display PET706. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies, savour your MP3-CD and CD music or play back your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.

      DVD Movies on the Move

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

      The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

      Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

      Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      Built-in quality stereo speakers

      The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

      Up to 2 hours playback with rechargeable battery*

      This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

      Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks

      Dual headphone jacks are included so that you can share the personal listening experience. Grab a couple of pairs of headphones, snuggle up with a friend or loved one and double the entertainment fun!

      Car adapter and slim remote control

      This portable DVD player comes with an in-car power adapter and a slim remote control unit. Plug the in-car adapter into your car's cigarette lighter to power your player while on the road. There is no need to worry about running out of battery power while watching a movie or playing a game. The credit card-sized remote control is ideal for travel as it takes up very little space and stores away easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        7  inch
        Effective viewing area
        154.1 x 86.6 mm
        Pixel pitch
        0.107(w) x 0.370(H) mm
        Resolution
        480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms
        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polariser

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10 mW RMS (earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Reverse
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Reverse
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Connectivity

        Headphone jack
        3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 2
        Audio Output - Digital
        Coaxial (cinch)
        AV input
        Composite (CVBS) x 1
        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x 1
        DC in
        9 V

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adapter
        AY4117/00 (110-240 v, 50/60 Hz)
        Battery pack
        AY4389, 7.4 V, Li-ion rechargeable batteries
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
        Remote control
        RC810 (credit card style, 38 keys)
        User Manual
        Printed in 16 languages

      • Dimensions

        Master carton depth
        410  mm
        Master carton height
        235  mm
        Master carton quantity
        3
        Master carton weight
        4.8  kg
        Master carton width
        260  mm
        Packaging Depth
        215  mm
        Packaging Height
        242  mm
        Packaging Width
        130  mm
        Product depth
        163  mm
        Product height
        39  mm
        Product weight
        0.82  kg
        Product width
        193  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote control
      • Battery pack
      • Adapter
      • Car kit
      • AV cable

