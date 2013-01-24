Home
Portable DVD Player

2 Awards
    -{discount-value}
    Portable DVD Player

PET1030/00

2 Awards

Swivel Screen, flexible view

Enjoy movies on the Philips PET1030 Portable DVD Player with 10.2" LCD display and a 180-degree swivel screen. Plus, share your favourite video experiences with friends thanks to the memory card slot and USB2.0 connector. Comes with Travel bag.

    Enjoy movies on the Philips PET1030 Portable DVD Player with 10.2" LCD display and a 180-degree swivel screen. Plus, share your favourite video experiences with friends thanks to the memory card slot and USB2.0 connector. Comes with Travel bag. See all benefits

    Enjoy movies on the Philips PET1030 Portable DVD Player with 10.2" LCD display and a 180-degree swivel screen. Plus, share your favourite video experiences with friends thanks to the memory card slot and USB2.0 connector. Comes with Travel bag. See all benefits

    Enjoy movies on the Philips PET1030 Portable DVD Player with 10.2" LCD display and a 180-degree swivel screen. Plus, share your favourite video experiences with friends thanks to the memory card slot and USB2.0 connector. Comes with Travel bag. See all benefits

      Swivel Screen, flexible view

      • 25.9 cm (10.2") widescreen LCD
      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

      With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      High-resolution 10.2" TFT LCD display for great viewing

      The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

      Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

      Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      Built-in quality stereo speakers

      The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

      180-degree swivel screen for improved viewing flexibility

      The screen swivels 180°s to give you the optimum viewing angle for watching movies and photos. Rotate the screen or adjust it up and down to cut down on glare and get the best viewing angle possible.

      Up to 4-hour playback with rechargeable battery*

      This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 4 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

      USB 2.0 connector and SD memory card slot

      Enjoy the high speed and convenience of accessing more capacity to transfer photos, videos and MP3 music files by using USB 2.0. You can also access more capacity to store photos, videos and MP3 music files on your Philips player by inserting an SD card into the built-in SD card slot.

      The travel bag offers complete protection whilst on-the-go.

      Zero Bright Dot™ screen for optimal screen quality

      Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots was once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used for our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polariser
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        10.2  inch
        Resolution
        800(w) x 480 (H) x 3 (RGB)
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        Effective viewing area
        222.0 X 133.2 mm
        Pixel pitch
        0.1905 (W) × 0.1905 (H) mm
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10 mW RMS (earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80 dB (line out), >76 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        • Picture CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • OSD
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Reverse
        • Fast Forward
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Reverse
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        Compression formats
        • Divx
        • MPEG4

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • WMA-CD
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        WMA bit rates
        32 - 192 kbps

      • Connectivity

        Audio Output - Digital
        Coaxial (cinch)
        DC in
        9~12 V
        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x 1
        AV input
        Composite (CVBS) x 1
        Headphone jack
        3.5 mm Stereo Headphone
        Other connections
        S-Video out

      • Convenience

        Shock proof
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adapter
        DC-in 9~12 V; 110-240 v, 50/60 Hz
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
        Remote control
        AY5507 slim remote
        Cables
        A/V cable x 1, S-video cable x 1
        User Manual
        16 languages
        Included accessories
        • S-video cable
        • Travel pouch

      • Dimensions

        Master carton width
        450  mm
        Master carton depth
        361  mm
        Master carton height
        307  mm
        Master carton quantity
        3
        Master carton weight
        9.7  kg
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        336  mm
        Packaging Depth
        145  mm
        Packaging Height
        282  mm
        Product width
        270  mm
        Product depth
        188  mm
        Product height
        32  mm
        Product weight
        1.3  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • S-video cable
      • Travel pouch

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Awards

