Discontinued
PCSW200/00
PC software for your PhotoFrame
PhotoFrame PC software, for free update automatically or through www.philips.com/support
PhotoManager is photo management software for your PC that automatically launches when your PhotoFrame is connected via USB2 to PC. It allows you to view and manage your albums and photos, side-by-side, on either PC or PhotoFrame. PhotoManager runs on Windows 2000, XP and Windows Vista. The software will be compatible with iPhoto and available for Mac OS by September 2007.