PAC015/00
    Sports kit

    PAC015/00

    Ideal for sport activities

    Philips PAC015 provides you flexible and secure listening pleasure while running or working out. Carry your player with an adjustable closure armband without skipping a beat. Bendable yet secure ear hook enhances your wearing comfort.

    Sports kit

    Ideal for sport activities

    Ideal for sport activities

    Sports kit

    Ideal for sport activities

      Ideal for sport activities

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Type
        Dynamic
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Acoustic system
        Open
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        15 mW
        Sensitivity
        100 dB
        Speaker diameter
        15 mm
        Voice coil
        Copper

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Dimensions

        Product weight (g)
        43 g
        Blister dimensions (WxDxH)
        135 x 39 x 213 mm
        Packaging type
        Clamshell

      • Packaging

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 37558 4

      • Convenience

        Adjustable elastic band
        Yes
        Washable fabric pouch
        Yes

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0.745  kg
        Height
        14.6  cm
        Length
        19.9  cm
        Net weight
        0.2  kg
        Tare weight
        0.545  kg
        Width
        19.6  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3.9  cm
        Gross weight
        0.125  kg
        Height
        21.3  cm
        Net weight
        0.04  kg
        Tare weight
        0.085  kg
        Width
        13.5  cm

