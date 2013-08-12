Search terms

Original radio

ORT7500/10
    Bring on good times with this Original radio. 50s charm borrowed from Philips' 1955 radio design combines with great sound, giving you powerful bass and crystal clear DAB+ and FM radio and music wirelessly from smart devices via Bluetooth See all benefits

      The original radio

      • Bluetooth®
      • DAB+, FM
      • USB port for charging
      • 20 W
      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

      Auto time synchronisation ensures accurate time without fuss

      With the automatic time setting function in your clock radio, you do not ever have to set the time. The clock synchronises with radio signals automatically, even when it is switched off. It updates itself within one minute when there is an immediate need for adjustment, and makes routine synchronisations with radio signals to ensure it keeps accurate time always. From the first time you take the clock radio out of the box, to the time a power outage occurs, you can depend on your Philips product to give you the right time, fuss-free and reliably.

      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

      Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

      Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "254". At the time, this compact radio wowed its audiences with its simple design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips' radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Playback mobile phone and PC music via Bluetooth technology

      Built-in clock display

      Digital tuning with 30 pre-set stations for extra convenience

      Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      USB Charging

      USB Charging port enables you to charge your mobile devices such as smartphones, iPhones and iPads

      Technical Specifications

      • Bluetooth® wireless technology

        Version
        BT 2.1
        Profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12 H
        • 24 H

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • DAB (Band III)
        • FM
        DAB
        • smart scan
        • menu
        • info display
        DAB frequency range
        174.9 - 239.2  MHz
        FM frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        No. of preset stations
        30 (DAB), 30 (FM)
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD

      • Sound

        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Audio in (3.5 mm)
        Yes
        Antenna
        FM antenna (75 ohm)

      • USB Charging

        Yes
        Yes
        5 V, 1 A
        Yes

      • Power

        Power type
        AC input
        AC power input
        100-240 V, 50/60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        325 x 175 x 167  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        390 x 250 x 247 mm

      • Accessories

        AC power cord (VDE and UK)
        Yes
        Aux-in cable
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

