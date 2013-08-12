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Discontinued

Original radio

ORT7500/10

The original radio

Bring on good times with this Original radio. 50s charm borrowed from Philips' 1955 radio design combines with great sound, giving you powerful bass and crystal clear DAB+ and FM radio and music wirelessly from smart devices via Bluetooth

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The original radio

  • Bluetooth®

  • DAB+, FM

  • USB port for charging

  • 20 W

Playback mobile phone and PC music via Bluetooth technology

Playback mobile phone and PC music via Bluetooth technology

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

DAB+ and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

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