Discontinued
NT3160/10
No pulling guaranteed
Guard system, angled design
100% showerproof, AA battery
2 eyebrow combs 3 & 5 mm, pouch
With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritation. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for no pulling, guaranteed.
The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear and nose, as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.
Both cutter and guard have ultra-precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.