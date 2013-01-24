Home
Noise-Cancelling Headphones

NC1/00
2 Awards
  Hear nothing but first-class sound
    Hear nothing but first-class sound

    Enjoy superior noise cancellation with the Fidelio NC1. All you get is uncompromised high-fidelity sound, minus the noise. Compact foldability and long-wearing comfort make it the best sound companion on long-haul or daily commutes. See all benefits

      • High-resolution audio
      • On-ear
      • Deluxe memory foam cushions
      • Compact folding
      High-resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

      High-resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

      High-resolution audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16 bit/44.1 kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes high-resolution audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether you are enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

      Hybrid technology for superior noise cancellation

      Hybrid technology for superior noise cancellation

      The Fidelio NC1 uses a feed-forward and feed-backward active noise cancellation (ANC) solution, which means there are 4 microphones implemented inside and outside the ear cans to capture noise for advanced processing. The feed-forward ANC (mic outside the ear can) covers a wider bandwidth of frequencies, while the feed-backward ANC (mic inside the ear can) provides fortified noise cancellation. This combination ensures cancellation over a wide frequency range and to a deeper extent for optimised music enjoyment in any environment.

      Optimised 40-mm neodymium drivers for high-fidelity sound

      Optimised 40-mm neodymium drivers for high-fidelity sound

      Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40-mm drivers utilise high-power neodymium magnets to deliver true high-definition sound in a wide dynamic range, right down to the minutest details.

      Specially tuned for consistent high-fidelity sound

      Specially tuned for consistent high-fidelity sound

      The noise cancellation feature of the Fidelio NC1 is specially tuned with optimal sound performance in mind. Challenging the perception that noise-cancelling headphones cannot deliver high-performance sound, the NC1 is engineered to deliver the best audio quality whether you're in a quiet or noisy environment.

      Compact multi-way folding for easy carrying and storage

      Compact multi-way folding for easy carrying and storage

      The Fidelio NC1's lightweight, slim and compact foldable construction in a stylish design makes it the perfect travel companion. With multiple ways of folding the headphones, you can decide how the headphones can fit efficiently in your travel bag or even in the pocket of airline seats.

      In-line control and mic switch between music and calls

      In-line control and mic switch between music and calls

      With the in-line control and mic, you can easily switch between your music and phone calls. Fidelio's superb noise cancellation lets you enjoy crystal clear calls even in bustling environments.

      Standalone acoustic chamber for sound precision

      Standalone acoustic chamber for sound precision

      The Fidelio NC1's standalone acoustic chamber ensures that sound is not affected by its components for active noise cancellation. Every natural sound detail is isolated and precise, and dynamic bass is intact – without any compromise on sound clarity.

      Advanced design styling with aluminium and rubber accents

      Advanced design styling with aluminium and rubber accents

      Elegant hard travel case for stylish headphone protection

      Elegant hard travel case for stylish headphone protection

      Ergonomic deluxe memory foam cushions for long-haul comfort

      Materials used for the Fidelio NC1 are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and optimal sound performance. The ear cushions are crafted with memory foam, which moulds itself perfectly to the shape of your ears. Not only does it provide the ideal ergonomic fit, but it also enhances the headphone's noise-cancellation performance. The outer cushion is a combination of fabric and soft protein leather, which perfectly reduces both ear surface pressure and heat build-up. These elements make the NC1 an extremely wearable and comfortable companion for long-haul journeys.

      Smart power solution keeps you connected to your music

      Unlike most noise-cancelling headphones, the Fidelio NC1 keeps working with or without the battery to consistently deliver Fidelio's superior high-fidelity audio – in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply turn off the ANC and continue on your sound journey.

      Zero hiss to ensure uninterrupted enjoyment

      Hiss is the electronic sound you might hear when you wear headphones with ANC on but without any music playing. Our Fidelio noise-cancelling technology greatly minimises hiss to ensure that your listening enjoyment is not interrupted by any unnecessary noise.

      30 hours of ANC play time and unlimited music and talk time

      Enjoy 30 hours of ANC play time and unlimited music and talk time

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        150 mW
        Sensitivity
        107 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Impedance
        16 ohm
        Frequency response 7-40000 Hz
        in noise cancellation off mode

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        Gold plated
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Accessories

        Aircraft plug
        Yes, 2 * 3.5 mm
        1.0-m USB charging cable
        Yes
        1.2-m audio cable
        Yes
        Travel case
        Yes

      • Outer Carton

        Height
        21.9  cm
        Length
        18.5  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        2
        Width
        17.8  cm
        Gross weight
        1.21  kg
        Tare weight
        0.5202  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 73173 3
        Net weight
        0.6898  kg
        Gross weight
        2.668  lb
        Height
        8.6  inch
        Length
        7.3  inch
        Net weight
        1.521  lb
        Tare weight
        1.147  lb
        Width
        7  inch

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        8.6  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 73173 6
        Gross weight
        0.5276  kg
        Height
        20.2  cm
        Net weight
        0.3449  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.1827  kg
        Width
        16.8  cm
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Depth
        3.4  inch
        Gross weight
        1.163  lb
        Height
        8  inch
        Net weight
        0.76  lb
        Tare weight
        0.403  lb
        Width
        6.6  inch

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        7  cm
        Height
        16.4  cm
        Weight
        0.191  kg
        Width
        14  cm
        Depth
        2.8  inch
        Height
        6.5  inch
        Weight
        0.421  lb
        Width
        5.5  inch

