Discontinued
NC1/00
Hear nothing but first class sound
Enjoy superior noise cancellation with the Fidelio NC1. All you get is uncompromised high-fidelity sound, minus the noise. Compact foldability and long-wearing comfort make it the best sound companion on long-haul or daily commutes.
High-resolution audio
On-ear
Deluxe memory foam cushions
Compact folding
High-resolution audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16 bit/44.1 kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes high-resolution audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether you are enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.
The Fidelio NC1 uses a feed-forward and feed-backward active noise cancellation (ANC) solution, which means there are 4 microphones implemented inside and outside the ear cans to capture noise for advanced processing. The feed-forward ANC (mic outside the ear can) covers a wider bandwidth of frequencies, while the feed-backward ANC (mic inside the ear can) provides fortified noise cancellation. This combination ensures cancellation over a wide frequency range and to a deeper extent for optimised music enjoyment in any environment.
Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40-mm drivers utilise high-power neodymium magnets to deliver true high-definition sound in a wide dynamic range, right down to the minutest details.
Awards