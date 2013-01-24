Ergonomic deluxe memory foam cushions for long-haul comfort

Materials used for the Fidelio NC1 are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and optimal sound performance. The ear cushions are crafted with memory foam, which moulds itself perfectly to the shape of your ears. Not only does it provide the ideal ergonomic fit, but it also enhances the headphone's noise-cancellation performance. The outer cushion is a combination of fabric and soft protein leather, which perfectly reduces both ear surface pressure and heat build-up. These elements make the NC1 an extremely wearable and comfortable companion for long-haul journeys.