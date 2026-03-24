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3000 Series Airfryer 6.2 L
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NA332/09
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EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
NA32x, NA33x, NA34x Important Information Manual
All (16)
Do I have to remove the rubber plug from my Philips Airfryer Pan?
How do I use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
Why does my Philips Airfryer beep during cooking?
How do I detach the basket of my Philips Airfryer from the pan?
There is a plastic smell coming from my Philips Airfryer
My Philips Airfryer shows dashes or an error code
My Philips HomeID App closed or crashed
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
My Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected
The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected
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