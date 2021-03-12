Search terms

    Multigroom series 9000 12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

    MG9710/93

    Ultimate styling for face, hair and body

    Perfect your style with the Prestige Edition trimming set combining our Multigroom with 12 quality tools including self-sharpening metal blades and OneBlade Face + Body to precisely trim, edge and shave any length of hair for ultimate styling

    Multigroom series 9000 12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

    Prestige edition: 12-in-1 premium trimming set

    • 12 tools
    • Self-sharpening metal blades
    • Up to 120-min run time
    • Showerproof
    Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

    Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

    The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

    Unique OneBlade technology

    Unique OneBlade technology

    Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.

    12 pieces to trim your face and hair

    12 pieces to trim your face and hair

    The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 12 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.

    Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

    Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

    Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

    Cut hair to your length

    Cut hair to your length

    Quickly touch up your face and hair with the six reinforced cutting guards: 2 stubble combs for 1 mm and 2 mm trimming, 1 adjustable beard comb, 2 hair combs at 9 mm and 12 mm, and 1 OneBlade body comb at 3 mm.

    Edge it up

    Edge it up

    Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you're cutting.

    Shave it off

    Shave it off

    The OneBlade shaver doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade, ensuring your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

    Guards against nicks on sensitive areas

    Guards against nicks on sensitive areas

    Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

    120 minutes of runtime

    120 minutes of runtime

    This Philips trimmer gives you up to 120 minutes of cordless use from a single 1 hour charge. A quick 5 minute charge provides enough power for one full trim.

    Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

    Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

    This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.

    Each blade lasts 4 months

    Each blade lasts 4 months

    Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green usage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.

    Store it and stay organised

    Store it and stay organised

    Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organisation and travel.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of tools
      12 tools
      Styling tools
      • Metal trimmer
      • Nose and ear trimmer
      • 3-7 mm adjustable beard comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 2 hair combs
      • Click-on-body comb
      • Click-on-skin guard
      • OneBlade extra blade
      • OneBlade handle
      Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
      • Long beard
      • Short beard
      • Stubbled look
      • Sharp lines
      • Detailed styling
      • Goatee

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Storage pouch
      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Storage cap

    • Power

      Run time
      • 120 minutes (Multigroom)
      • 60 minutes (OneBlade)
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 4 hours full charge (OneBlade)
      • 5 min quick charge (Multigroom)

    • Design

      Handle
      No-slip rubber grip

    • Service

      2 year warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head
      • QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620
      • Replace every 4 months*

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Self-sharpening metal blades
      OneBlade Unique technology
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • Charging indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      Wet & Dry
      Showerproof and easy cleaning
      Maintenance-free
      No oil needed

    • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
