MG9710/93
Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
Perfect your style with the Prestige Edition trimming set combining our Multigroom with 12 quality tools including self-sharpening metal blades and OneBlade Face + Body to precisely trim, edge and shave any length of hair for ultimate stylingSee all benefits
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.
The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 12 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.
Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.
Quickly touch up your face and hair with the six reinforced cutting guards: 2 stubble combs for 1 mm and 2 mm trimming, 1 adjustable beard comb, 2 hair combs at 9 mm and 12 mm, and 1 OneBlade body comb at 3 mm.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you're cutting.
The OneBlade shaver doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade, ensuring your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.
Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.
This Philips trimmer gives you up to 120 minutes of cordless use from a single 1 hour charge. A quick 5 minute charge provides enough power for one full trim.
This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.
Easily replace your blade once every 4 months* for optimal performance. A green usage indicator will appear once the blade is worn out.
Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organisation and travel.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
