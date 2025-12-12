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All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000
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MG7920/15
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User manual
Argentinian Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (14)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How should I trim my beard with my Philips product?
How do I cut my hair with a Philips clipper or groomer?
All-in-One TrimmerAdjusting Precision Comb 1-3 mm
All-in-One-TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 3–7 mm
All-in-One TrimmerEyebrow comb 6 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 3 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 5 mm
All-in-One TrimmerPouch
USB Cable
Beardtrimmer series 5000Precision trimmer
Cutter
Multigroom/All-in-One-TrimmerPrecision beard trimmer
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
Body trimmer
All-in-One-Trimmer& MultigroomHair comb 9 mm
All-in-One-Trimmer& MultigroomHair comb 12 mm
All-in-One_Trimmer& MultigroomHair comb 16 mm
ShaversCleansing brush
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
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Contacting Philips
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