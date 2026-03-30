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  • One tool, ultimate precision
  • One tool, ultimate precision
  • One tool, ultimate precision
  • One tool, ultimate precision
  • One tool, ultimate precision
  • One tool, ultimate precision

All-in-One TrimmerSeries 7000

MG7920/15

One tool, ultimate precision
Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 13 high-quality tools for styling your face, head and body. The precision trimming comb delivers a consistent trim at the exact length you want.
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For face, hair & body

One tool, ultimate precision

  • 13-in-1: face, head and body

  • Precision trimming comb

  • Self-sharpening steel blades

  • BeardSense technology

Even trim in one pass

Even trim in one pass

The patented trimming comb offers 11 length settings between 1–3 mm, so you can achieve an even trim at the exact length you want.

Long-lasting performance for precise results

Long-lasting performance for precise results

Stainless steel blades remain as sharp as day one for long-lasting performance. No oil required.

A trimmer that adjusts to your beard

The trimmer scans the beard density 125 x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle dense, bushy or longer beards.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes